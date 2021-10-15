MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,354. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. MEG Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.86.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

