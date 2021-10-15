Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $293,895.07 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $293,895.07 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00308291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,695,659 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

