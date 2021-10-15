Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 190.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160,735 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 3.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.01% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $79,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

