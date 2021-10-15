Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as low as C$6.63. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 3,630 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MR.UN shares. CIBC started coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$86.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.84.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.