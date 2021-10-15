Melon (MLN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

