Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.56

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 69 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $544.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

