Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Up to $41.53

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.53, but opened at $43.19. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

