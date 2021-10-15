Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $8.47

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.90. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 6,414 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.58.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

