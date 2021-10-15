Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $151,789.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.49 or 0.06211588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,132,957 coins and its circulating supply is 79,132,859 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

