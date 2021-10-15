Metronome (MET) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $58.89 million and $15,543.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00008140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,476,634 coins and its circulating supply is 12,190,260 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

