Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.90

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

