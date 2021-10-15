Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.90

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
