MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $324,539.25 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $324,539.25 and $291.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00085994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021212 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,177,656 coins and its circulating supply is 153,875,728 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

