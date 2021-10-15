Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60.

Shares of NET stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

