Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the period. 22NW LP increased its position in Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

