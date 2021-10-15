Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

