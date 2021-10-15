Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.5% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.