Mina (MINA) Price Tops $4.22 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00007043 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $68.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 264,988,968 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

