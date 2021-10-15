Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNILY remained flat at $$23.94 during trading hours on Friday. Minor International Public has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

