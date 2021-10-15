Minter Network Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $14,337.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071994 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,884,293,140 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,083,573 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

