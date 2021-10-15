MintMe.com Coin Price Up 19.8% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $18,674.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.14 or 0.06265046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.00310345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $629.43 or 0.01025015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.36 or 0.00448419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.83 or 0.00309145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00284325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004819 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

