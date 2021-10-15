Mirrored Apple One Day Volume Reaches $39,453.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $145.02 or 0.00234868 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $39,453.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00109227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.80 or 1.00209881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.37 or 0.06176082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

