Mist One Day Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

