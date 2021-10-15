Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 9399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

