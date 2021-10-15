Mithril Hits One Day Volume of $27.42 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $50.63 million and $27.42 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00315775 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.