Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MIELY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. 29,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

