Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of MITSY traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $311.02 and a one year high of $502.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.28.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

