MOBOX Price Hits $4.50 on Major Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00007321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $294.18 million and approximately $113.22 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 390,734,824 coins and its circulating supply is 65,400,494 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

