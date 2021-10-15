Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $708,525.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRNA traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

