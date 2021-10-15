MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MOGU alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOGU remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.