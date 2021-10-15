Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $661,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

