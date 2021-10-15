Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells $314,487.84 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $314,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 822,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

