MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $95.21 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $95.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,353.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.61 or 0.06277760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00309875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.15 or 0.01028709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00089010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.51 or 0.00444161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00282365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004634 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

