MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,682.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,446,320 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.