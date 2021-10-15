Monolith Reaches One Day Volume of $2,496.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $2,496.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

