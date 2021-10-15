Morgan Stanley Increases Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $24.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

CNK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,043. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

