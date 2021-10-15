Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

