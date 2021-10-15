Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 385,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,918,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

