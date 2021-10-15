Morgan Stanley Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $499.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $488.00 to $499.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.72.

UNH stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

