Morpheus.Network Reaches Market Cap of $196.02 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00006781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $196.02 million and approximately $910,172.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

