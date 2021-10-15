Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Sells $1,451,523.68 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 75,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,078. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 392.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

