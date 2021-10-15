MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

