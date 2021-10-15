mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Tops $0.72 (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $3.15 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00214855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

