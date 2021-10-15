mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.68 million and approximately $13,172.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.83 or 0.99933933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.01 or 0.00581383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

