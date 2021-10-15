MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,224. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.25%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

