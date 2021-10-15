Myriad Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $50,593.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,802,075,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars.

