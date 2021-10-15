Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $726.27 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Nano has a market cap of $726.27 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00008876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.03 or 0.06250262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.00309926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.01 or 0.01030861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.00438662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00310395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00282439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

