Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 83,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 143,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

