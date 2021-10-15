NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Up 84.1% in September

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 203,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,783. NanoViricides has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoViricides by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NanoViricides by 50.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

