Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.12 Million

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report sales of $29.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.43 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $126.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $44.73 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $820.84 million, a PE ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

