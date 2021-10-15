Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 122 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $13,687.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 159 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $19,981.53.

On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $104,708.28.

Natera stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 509,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,247. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

